Reduce Covid-19 duty for teachers: Sisodia to chief secy

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Chief Secretary on Monday, requesting that directions be issued to reduce the number of teachers deployed for Covid-related duties – currently over 20,000.

“Due to the unprecedented, once in a life-time nature of the pandemic, it was a collective responsibility of every official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, including teachers, to perform emergency Covid-related duties. However, considering the upcoming board examinations, Delhi government has decided to commence special classes… from Monday… Further, our teachers are providing online support to students of all classes… and engaging with their parents on regular basis,” wrote Sisodia.

He also requested that directions be issued to district authorities to “not summon services of any teacher for any other administrative/field- related work, other than Covid-related duties”. He also requested that teachers’ involvement in Covid duties be scaled down.

“From today, classes have commenced in Delhi government schools for class X and XII students. It has been brought to my notice that about 20,000-25,000 teachers are currently posted with district authorities for Covid-related duties. Considering the importance of education and the present status of Covid situation in Delhi, district authorities to substantially scale down the present lack of deployment and direct teachers to report back to school for their regular duties,” he wrote.

In the wake of the pandemic, government school teachers have been involved in Covid-related duties including ration and meal distribution, duties at quarantine centres and night shelters, and, most recently, in the government’s door-to-door survey, screening at the airport and activities related to vaccination.

However, many teachers were upset last week when some were assigned duty to ensure no entry of poultry into the city amid the bird flu scare, following which Sisodia intervened to relieve them of the same.