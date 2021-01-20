Redevelopment To Be Completed By R-Day 2022: Central Vista Avenue to have more trees, lawns to get makeover

Planning for the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment is underway and will be executed after this year’s Republic Day, it is learnt. “We are preparing a detailed plan, keeping public convenience in mind,” a source told The Indian Express. Work is expected to be completed in time for next year’s Republic Day.

The tender for redevelopment of the Avenue was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd on January 8; the firm is expected to complete the work in 300 days. As per the tender document, sanctioned costs shall be Rs 372.9 crore for the ‘Civil Work and Horticulture Component’; Rs 113.7 crore for the ‘Electrical and Mechanical component’; and Rs 15.51 crore for ‘Operation and Maintenance’ for five years.

As per the plan for the redevelopment of the Avenue presented by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd — the architectural consultant of the Central Vista project — lawns and canals shall be refurbished, new trees would come up and parking spaces and vending areas shall be created, all keeping in mind that the Avenue also hosts the annual Republic Day event.

Edwin Lutyens had initially conceptualised the Avenue being framed by indigenous trees of the region, which include Peepal, Banyan and Wild Ficus, and as per HCP, over decades, many species of trees have emerged at the Avenue. “A masterplan for trees is being worked out which will be gradually realised over a couple of decades. It will have a slightly wider range and more trees compared to the original sparse tree landscape designed by Lutyens. Grown trees will be transplanted,” said an official from HCP.

Lawns shall also be refurbished with old and new species of grass. “Canals will not change in size; existing canals will be refurbished and water replenished to ensure availability of water round the year. Appropriate technology and service infrastructure will be integrated to ensure easy maintenance,” said the official.

“The design also provides appropriate facilities and designated, well-organised spaces for a larger number of vendors,” added the official.