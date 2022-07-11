Redevelopment of Delhi’s 5 popular markets: Survey to chalk out new design, take stock of facilities

On the heels of its proposals to redevelop five popular markets, the Delhi government has begun preliminary works towards revamping them. The government will conduct an online survey of traders of all the five markets to take stock of facilities the markets lack.

Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli spice market, Lajpat Nagar and Kirti Nagar furniture markets are the five markets that will get a facelift under the market redevelopment project.

Under this survey, the government will collect information about the number of shops, number of floors, the size of shops, number of female and male employees deployed, and their details, among other things. A google form will be released wherein the traders will have to submit all the information sought by the government.

According to AAP leader and Chambers of Traders and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal, based on the information collected through the survey, architects will chalk out designs for the redevelopment process.

“We will collect important information from traders through this survey. For instance, if we have data on the number of women employees, it will be of use when deciding on the construction of toilets and other facilities. Besides, the veracity of information through the survey will help architects to prepare detailed project reports,” said Goyal.

The survey will be conducted by the government in association with market associations. Information like which market body they (traders) are affiliated with, the name and nature of their business, business address, mobile number, e-mail ID, name, details of employees, their gender, gender and other details of demographic that visit the market daily, footfall, etc will be collected.

Goyal said the Kejriwal government has been apprising traders of every process and decision.

The project is one of AAP’s most ambitious projects announced in the annual budget 2022-23 to generate employment. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the redevelopment project.