Redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch to be inaugurated on September 12

Officials working on the redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch are gearing up for a formal inauguration, which has been scheduled for September 12. Officials said that they had been informed about the date verbally.

While work on the stretch has been completed, some last-minute work is left, officials said. They are yet to design and install a few signages with caution messages regarding traffic, officials said. Meanwhile, boom barriers have been installed in order to regulate the vehicular movement on the pedestrianised stretch.

The inauguration date had been earlier fixed for April 17 this year but was canceled due to a rise in Covid cases. Later, the date was tentatively scheduled for mid-August but had to be shifted because of the heavy security deployment around the area during and after Independence Day.

Officials are currently working on the redesign of cycle rickshaws and electric golf carts, which will ply in the area. Construction of three toilets has been completed and the last one is scheduled to be completed by September 15.

Work on the redevelopment project had been stalled a number of times due to the lockdowns and the labour shortage that ensued.