Redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch to be inaugurated by Arvind Kejriwal today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch at 4 pm on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The stretch has been pedestrianised and turned into a no-vehicle zone from 9 am to 9 pm. The stretch comprises two footpaths, two carriageways and a central verge. The mesh of overhead wires has gone underground while stone seats, bollards and planters line the Central verge. Public amenities such as toilets have also been constructed on the stretch.

Work on the 1.3 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri masjid has been going on since December 2018. The redevelopment work hit a number of roadblocks ever since construction began, including the ban on construction in the winter of 2019 due to rising pollution and pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. An inauguration had been scheduled for April 17 but was cancelled due to an uptick in Covid cases at the time.

The idea of the project first came up in 2004. In 2008, the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, set up the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). The plan only took off in 2018, when Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launched the project.