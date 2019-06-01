‘Red warning’ in Delhi as IMD says heat wave conditions will stay

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning in the national capital Friday as heat wave conditions continued in Delhi-NCR region.

Advertising

IMD has four colour-coded messages — green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations. A red colour warning heat wave creates a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illnesses and heat strokes in people of all ages, said the IMD. It advised taking extreme care for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases.

On Thursday, mercury touched 46.8 degrees Celsius in the National Capital Region — the highest in the month of May since 2013.

IMD predicted heat wave conditions in some parts and severe heat wave in isolated pockets of the capital for Saturday.

Advertising

While mercury is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung — which is considered official for Delhi — temperature in Palam is predicted to be 46 degrees Celsius Saturday.

Heat wave conditions are expected to continue in the capital till Monday, after which the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder till Thursday. The temperature, however, will remain between 30 and 45 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Thursday, as per IMD.

The highest temperature recorded in May was 48.4 degrees Celsius on May 26, 1998. Previously, the temperature touched 47.2 degrees Celsius on May 24, 2013.