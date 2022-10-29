scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

‘Red light on, gaadi off’ drive: Minister Gopal Rai lied about launch date, says L-G office

Rai had said on Thursday that the campaign was being postponed since a file was waiting for approval from the L-G, which was sent on October 21.

In response, Rai said three excuses are being made for not approving the file. (File Photo)

A day after Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Delhi L-G V K Saxena has not approved a file to proceed with the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign, the L-G’s office said Rai “lied to the people of Delhi” about plans to launch the campaign from October 28. To which Rai retorted that the L-G has been “making excuses” for not approving a file associated with the campaign.

Rai had said on Thursday that the campaign was being postponed since a file was waiting for approval from the L-G, which was sent on October 21.

The L-G’s office said on Friday: “The file sent to L-G by CM (Arvind) Kejriwal clearly mentions the date October 31 for the scheme to be rolled out. Moreover, the file was sent to LG Sectt on October 21, Friday, after which offices fully opened only on October 27, Thursday, after the weekend, gazetted holiday and restricted holiday. The files sent to L-G are NOT perfunctory in nature. They require proper consideration and application of mind. Gopal Rai did a press conference on Thursday when L-G was out of office with prior commitments including dedication of waterfalls to the people of Delhi at Asola-Bhatti and then at Rashtrapati Bhawan. AAP obviously did so to coerce L-G into a decision.”

In response, Rai said three excuses are being made for not approving the file. “There are three excuses on why the file is pending – one is that on October 21 the file was sent and since then, there were holidays. For one week, the L-G, Chief Minister, Minister is not on holiday… on October 27, we didn’t receive any response and we postponed the campaign,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

“The second excuse is that mind needs to be applied on these files, so it takes time. If it was not understood, you could have called me, I would have explained it to you. The third excuse is that the file mentions October 31. When we sent the file, the intention was to begin from October 31 because we need time for training. Then there were forecasts that pollution level will increase after Diwali and the CM gave directions to do this quickly. We had announced then that it would begin on October 28,” Rai said.

He added: “The L-G either does not understand the seriousness of the pollution problem in Delhi or deliberately such excuses are being made. I would like to request the L-G to stop making excuses. So far, all L-Gs in the city together would not have given as many press statements as he has… he has broken all records. Please don’t stop the work that is being done by the government.”

More from Delhi

The campaign involves deploying 2,500 volunteers at around 100 intersections in the city to get people to turn off their engines at red lights in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:12:13 am
Next Story

Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s aide arrested in Mohali; pistols, cartridges recovered

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement