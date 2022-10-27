scorecardresearch
‘Red light on, gaadi off’ drive put off as Delhi LG is yet to clear file: Minister Gopal Rai

The campaign urging people to switch off vehicle engines at traffic signals to reduce emissions was supposed to start Friday.

Gopal RaiFile photo of AAP Delhi State Convenor and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not approved the file to proceed with the “red light on, gaadi off” campaign, which was expected to begin Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Thursday.

“We would like to appeal to the LG that political fights can happen separately. This time we see that the BJP does not want pollution levels to reduce in Delhi. First, the Punjab government sent a proposal for financial assistance to farmers to prevent stubble burning. The Punjab government and the Delhi government were willing to pay, but the Centre was not. Then they went to the Supreme Court on the firecracker ban,” he said. “Now in the way in which there is an attempt to stop the ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign…Dilli ke logon ke saath, saason ke saath, khilvad kiya ja raha hain.”

The campaign was launched in 2020 to get people to switch off vehicle engines at traffic signals to reduce carbon emissions.

Rai said the file was sent by the chief minister’s office on October 21. “The campaign was supposed to begin tomorrow and till now the file has not been approved. He (LG) seems to find time for a lot of other things. Before civil defence volunteers are deployed, they are given training. Then a mock drill is done with traffic police. But since the file has not been approved, we are unfortunately forced to postpone this campaign,” he said.

The Delhi government ran the campaign last year. This year, it was to be a month-long campaign beginning on October 28. A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers were to be deployed at traffic intersections in the city for the campaign.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:38:59 pm
