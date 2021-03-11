Red Fort violence: Dutch national held hours before flight

A 23-year-old Dutch national, allegedly involved in the January 26 violence at Red Fort, was arrested Tuesday from Delhi’s IGI Airport.

Police said Maninderjit Singh, who lives in the UK, was trying to flee the country, and was using forged travel documents to head to Nepal at the time of his arrest.

According to police, Singh was part of a “riotous mob” at Red Fort on January 26. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to police custody for four days.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime Branch), said police have electronic evidence which shows Singh carrying a spear during a protest by farmers at the monument.

During the investigation, police made an “electronic map” to ascertain the route taken by Singh to reach Red Fort.

“He was found with the unruly mob which moved from the Singhu border to Red Fort. We also found that he had visited the Singhu border protest site several times,” Bhardwaj said.

The Crime Branch conducted several raids in Gurdaspur in Punjab to look for Singh. Police said he had been living there with his relatives.

“He got a forged passport made at Gurdaspur and had bought two tickets. He was going to fly to Nepal and then to the UK. He also had plans to board a direct flight to the UK,” an officer said.

Police said Singh is a Dutch national and lives with his family in Birmingham in the UK. He works as a construction labourer.

He came to India in 2019 to meet his cousins and family in Gurdaspur but couldn’t return due to the lockdown.

Police said Singh was involved in another case of rioting in Gurdaspur.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch also arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly assaulted police personnel with a spear during the Red Fort violence.

DCP Bhardwaj said Khempreet Singh was identified after police analysed several videos from the spot.

“After he was identified, we sent teams to arrest him but he was absconding. We deployed local informers to keep a check on his whereabouts. On Tuesday, we received information that he was hiding at a relative’s place in Khyala. He was arrested from there,” Bhardwaj said.

During his questioning, police said they learnt that he had joined the tractor rally on January 26 from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and reached Red Fort after breaking past barricades at Burari and Chatta Rail area.

Khempreet lives with his family in Swaroop Nagar.