Red Fort vandalism case: Police arrest 21-year-old farmer from Amritsar

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old farmer, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, over his alleged involvement in the Red Fort vandalism case from Amritsar in Punjab.

“Gurjot Singh, who is wanted in the Red Fort case and has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, has been arrested by a team of the Northern range of special cell from Amritsar,” DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said.

Sources informed that Gurjot is a farmer and a native of Talwandi Sobha Singh village in Tarn Taran district.

“He has visited the protest site at Singhu border several times, including going there on January 22. On January 26, he, along with three more people from the village, had entered Delhi on their tractors and reached the Red Fort. He was identified after police found him on several footage they got from news channels, where he was seen giving a byte after the incident. Hours after the vandalism at Red Fort, he returned to the Singhu border from where he went to his village. He had switched off his mobile phone since then,” police sources added.

Days after the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who shared information that could help in tracing several of the accused, including Gurjot Singh, Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjant Singh and others.

“Several teams of northern range conducted raids in Punjab and they finally found him in Amritsar. He is accused of being involved in hoisting the religious flags at the Red Fort. However, during interrogation, he has denied all charges and claimed that Jugraj was the man behind what happened and he was just standing with the crowd,” the sources said.

To date, more than 40 FIRs have been registered and 135 people arrested in the Republic Day vandalism case.

Around 1,000 people, on 30-40 tractors and 150 motorcycles and cars, had forcibly entered the Red Fort premises, where they chased and assaulted policemen, looted their anti-riot gear, held hostage some inside a public toilet and vandalised the ticket counter, the FIR based on a complaint by SHO (Kotwali) Rituraj read. The Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, was also hoisted at the Red Fort.