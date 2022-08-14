scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

The timings of the new outlet will be in consonance with that of the monument, fixed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as per its rules for protected monuments.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 1:46:51 am
Cafe Delhi Heights’, Independence Day, Red Fort, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a full-fledged restaurant. Express

As soon as the Red Fort reopens after Independence Day on August 16, it will have a new addition — a restaurant. With Cafe Delhi Heights’ new outlet inside the complex throwing its doors open to patrons from August 16, the Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a full-fledged restaurant.

The timings of the new outlet will be in consonance with that of the monument, fixed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as per its rules for protected monuments. “On offer will be favourites from the Cafe’s menu, such as biryani, pasta and burger, and a generous dash of street food favourites from across the country,” Vikrant Batra, founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, told The Indian Express.

Besides adding street food favourites to the menu, the pricing has been kept 30-40 per cent lower than other outlets since the Red Fort gets visitors from all strata, he added. Batra says the food menu starts as low as Rs 30 for a samosa, and goes up to Rs 500 for an elaborate dish. Also, as per the agreement, the restaurant will be 100 per cent vegetarian, he added.

Cafe Delhi Heights’, Independence Day, Red Fort, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a
full-fledged restaurant. Express

The restaurant is designed to allow the cafe to be an extension of the Mughal monument’s architectural style.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

The seating is minimal, allowing the historical atmosphere to be accentuated. The walls of the all-day-dining, casual-cafe are adorned with paintings and frames taking one through the history of Indian culture.

It is located on the ground floor barracks across Chatta Bazaar, right below the interpretation centre being built by the Dalmia Group in the Red Fort complex. In fact, the restaurant is part of an agreement between Dalmia Group, which became the Monument Mitras for Red Fort in 2018 under the government’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme, the ASI and Cafe Delhi Heights.

The Cafe bestsellers and chef specials on offer include the ISBT Makhni Maggi, Mumbai Vada Pav, their famous burgers, an array of salads, appetisers, pizzas and lasagne, besides Dal Makhan Wala, Rajasthani Lal maas and Jammu special Rajma rice. The dessert section includes the likes of motichoor laddu cheesecake and chocolate mud-cake sundae.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Batra added, “Food and culture are inseparable, and it’s our honour to be able to facilitate an amalgamation of Delhi’s most favourite comfort food being served at the Red Fort.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:46:51 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

5

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to ban ‘The Satanic Verses’ was justified, says Natwar Singh

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement