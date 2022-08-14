Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

August 14, 2022 1:46:51 am
As soon as the Red Fort reopens after Independence Day on August 16, it will have a new addition — a restaurant. With Cafe Delhi Heights’ new outlet inside the complex throwing its doors open to patrons from August 16, the Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a full-fledged restaurant.
The timings of the new outlet will be in consonance with that of the monument, fixed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as per its rules for protected monuments. “On offer will be favourites from the Cafe’s menu, such as biryani, pasta and burger, and a generous dash of street food favourites from across the country,” Vikrant Batra, founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, told The Indian Express.
Besides adding street food favourites to the menu, the pricing has been kept 30-40 per cent lower than other outlets since the Red Fort gets visitors from all strata, he added. Batra says the food menu starts as low as Rs 30 for a samosa, and goes up to Rs 500 for an elaborate dish. Also, as per the agreement, the restaurant will be 100 per cent vegetarian, he added.
The restaurant is designed to allow the cafe to be an extension of the Mughal monument’s architectural style.
Subscriber Only Stories
The seating is minimal, allowing the historical atmosphere to be accentuated. The walls of the all-day-dining, casual-cafe are adorned with paintings and frames taking one through the history of Indian culture.
It is located on the ground floor barracks across Chatta Bazaar, right below the interpretation centre being built by the Dalmia Group in the Red Fort complex. In fact, the restaurant is part of an agreement between Dalmia Group, which became the Monument Mitras for Red Fort in 2018 under the government’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme, the ASI and Cafe Delhi Heights.
The Cafe bestsellers and chef specials on offer include the ISBT Makhni Maggi, Mumbai Vada Pav, their famous burgers, an array of salads, appetisers, pizzas and lasagne, besides Dal Makhan Wala, Rajasthani Lal maas and Jammu special Rajma rice. The dessert section includes the likes of motichoor laddu cheesecake and chocolate mud-cake sundae.
Batra added, “Food and culture are inseparable, and it’s our honour to be able to facilitate an amalgamation of Delhi’s most favourite comfort food being served at the Red Fort.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Latest News
Merely hoisting National Flag doesn’t make us patriots, says Uddhav
Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Pained to see ‘orderly practice’ in TN police force, HC warns of stern action
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes more stringent Bill
Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after her heartbreaking loss
3 of consultancy firm held for forging marksheets
PF office releases pension orders to 65 employees on retirement day in Rajkot
Brentford slapping us: Reactions pour in as Man United suffer 4-0 humiliation
I almost decided to quit wrestling after Tokyo, says Vinesh
Farmers protest acquisition of 1,810 acres for Manesar township expansion, demand better compensation
Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester, City thrash Bournemouth
Shrikant Tyagi arrest: Ex-BJP leader sends defamation notice to Noida police chief