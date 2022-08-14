Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

As soon as the Red Fort reopens after Independence Day on August 16, it will have a new addition — a restaurant. With Cafe Delhi Heights’ new outlet inside the complex throwing its doors open to patrons from August 16, the Red Fort becomes the country’s first national monument to host a full-fledged restaurant.

The timings of the new outlet will be in consonance with that of the monument, fixed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as per its rules for protected monuments. “On offer will be favourites from the Cafe’s menu, such as biryani, pasta and burger, and a generous dash of street food favourites from across the country,” Vikrant Batra, founder of Cafe Delhi Heights, told The Indian Express.

Besides adding street food favourites to the menu, the pricing has been kept 30-40 per cent lower than other outlets since the Red Fort gets visitors from all strata, he added. Batra says the food menu starts as low as Rs 30 for a samosa, and goes up to Rs 500 for an elaborate dish. Also, as per the agreement, the restaurant will be 100 per cent vegetarian, he added.

The restaurant is designed to allow the cafe to be an extension of the Mughal monument’s architectural style.

The seating is minimal, allowing the historical atmosphere to be accentuated. The walls of the all-day-dining, casual-cafe are adorned with paintings and frames taking one through the history of Indian culture.

It is located on the ground floor barracks across Chatta Bazaar, right below the interpretation centre being built by the Dalmia Group in the Red Fort complex. In fact, the restaurant is part of an agreement between Dalmia Group, which became the Monument Mitras for Red Fort in 2018 under the government’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme, the ASI and Cafe Delhi Heights.

The Cafe bestsellers and chef specials on offer include the ISBT Makhni Maggi, Mumbai Vada Pav, their famous burgers, an array of salads, appetisers, pizzas and lasagne, besides Dal Makhan Wala, Rajasthani Lal maas and Jammu special Rajma rice. The dessert section includes the likes of motichoor laddu cheesecake and chocolate mud-cake sundae.

Batra added, “Food and culture are inseparable, and it’s our honour to be able to facilitate an amalgamation of Delhi’s most favourite comfort food being served at the Red Fort.”