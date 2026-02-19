Near Red Fort, a suspicious car with a J&K number, a fake NIA ID… and a false alarm

A little more than three months ago, on November 10, 2025, a white Hyundai i20 had exploded on the street in front of Red Fort, killing 15 people.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 10:13 AM IST
red fortFollowing the blast, Delhi Police had stepped up surveillance around Red Fort, including intensified round-the-clock patrolling. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Make us preferred source on Google

On Tuesday evening, a patrol from the Kotwali police station made a discovery that put the force on sudden alert.

It was a Hyundai Santro, black, with a Jammu & Kashmir number. It was parked near Dilli Chalo Park behind Red Fort. Sitting inside were two individuals, seemingly doing nothing.

A little more than three months ago, on November 10, 2025, a white Hyundai i20 had exploded on the street in front of Red Fort, killing 15 people. The car was being driven allegedly by Umar Nabi, a doctor from Kashmir.

Following the blast, Delhi Police had stepped up surveillance around Red Fort, including intensified round-the-clock patrolling. It was one such patrol that had spotted the Santro.

Also Read | Red Fort blast: Who are the seven arrested by the NIA, what are their roles

The men were asked who they were, and what they were doing there, sources in the police said. One of them gave his name as Mudassar Ahmed Mir (36). He was an officer of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the man said. His companion was a minor boy.

Mudassar presented what was purportedly his NIA ID. The document looked suspicious to the patrol team.

Mudassar said both he and the minor were from Pulwama. This was the same place to which Umar Nabi and his alleged aide Muzammil Ganai belonged.

Story continues below this ad

Warning signals were now flashing red. The duo were quickly taken to the Kotwali police station, sources said. Several hours of interrogation by officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA, and the Intelligence Bureau followed, the sources said.

In the end, the law enforcement authorities heaved a collective sigh of relief. The fears turned out to be unfounded – sort of. Mudassar turned out to be only a petty crook and cheat, police said – not any worse.

Must Read | NIA gets 45 more days to complete Red Fort blast case probe

“⁠The man’s ‘NIA’ ID card was forged; the NIA does not issue such IDs. It has emerged that Mudassar is a cheat who hoodwinks common people using fraudulent identities with promises of jobs. A case has been registered and he has been arrested,” Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Based on the interrogation, this is what police are learned to have found:

Story continues below this ad

Mudassar, the owner of a loss-making garage in Kashmir, had bought the 15-year-old Santro second-hand. He had brought the minor – the son of a mason in Kashmir – to Delhi after promising to find him a “job”. A deal was struck for Rs 10,000, and he allegedly took an advance of Rs 3,000 from the family.

“Mudassar and the minor reached Delhi on February 13, and checked into a guest house in the Jama Masjid area,” a police officer said. The next day, he started to reach out to his contacts to try to swing a job for the minor.

But things didn’t work out – and the minor was preparing to leave Delhi. Until the police spotted them.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement