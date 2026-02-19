Near Red Fort, a suspicious car with a J&K number, a fake NIA ID… and a false alarm

Following the blast, Delhi Police had stepped up surveillance around Red Fort, including intensified round-the-clock patrolling. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

On Tuesday evening, a patrol from the Kotwali police station made a discovery that put the force on sudden alert.

It was a Hyundai Santro, black, with a Jammu & Kashmir number. It was parked near Dilli Chalo Park behind Red Fort. Sitting inside were two individuals, seemingly doing nothing.

A little more than three months ago, on November 10, 2025, a white Hyundai i20 had exploded on the street in front of Red Fort, killing 15 people. The car was being driven allegedly by Umar Nabi, a doctor from Kashmir.

Following the blast, Delhi Police had stepped up surveillance around Red Fort, including intensified round-the-clock patrolling. It was one such patrol that had spotted the Santro.