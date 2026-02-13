NIA gets 45 more days to complete Red Fort blast case probe

Investigation on the blast site a day after blast in the car outside Red Fort in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court on Friday granted 45 more days to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a chargesheet in connection to the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, which has claimed 13 lives. The NIA had sought an extension of 90 days after three months of investigation.

The central agency has till date arrested nine people in connection with the case. As per NIA, all the arrested persons are connected to Umar Nabi, who drove the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Lal Qila Metro station.

“…during investigation, it was revealed that the deceased and the… accused persons along with other co-accused persons conspired with each other for propagating the Islamic ideologies of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind (AGH) and collected arms and ammunitions and explosive materials in furtherance of their intention to commit terrorist act in various parts of India including Delhi,” the NIA has submitted recently before the court while seeking remand of the accused.