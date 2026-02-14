Red Fort blast case: Body parts found at site belong to only 2 persons, shows DNA analysis, rules out additional deaths

Forensic DNA profiling of human remains recovered after the November 10 blast near Red Fort has ruled out the presence of any additional unidentified victims, Delhi Police sources said.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 09:45 AM IST
DNA tests on remains recovered from the Red Fort blast site show they belong to only two individuals.
Forensic DNA analysis of human remains recovered from the site of the November 10 blast near Red Fort has established that the body parts belong to only two individuals, ruling out the possibility of additional unidentified victims, sources in the Delhi Police told The Indian Express.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has conducted DNA analysis of three sets of body parts – lower limbs with part of a torso, a jaw with a partial head, and an upper torso with a hand.

In addition, 10 to 15 smaller and mangled body parts collected from the blast site have also been analysed, a source said.

“All the samples have been profiled into only two DNA types. This confirms that the remains belong to only two persons,” the source added.

The source further said that one of the DNA profiles is believed to be that of Umar Nabi, who allegedly drove the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort.

“The second profile is suspected to belong to one of the deceased, whose body was not recovered intact.”
According to sources, among the victims was an e-rickshaw puller, half of whose body was found at the blast site, mostly in parts.

“The second DNA profile is likely to match his remains,” said a source, adding that final confirmation will come after DNA samples are matched with the man’s family members.

The samples were sent for forensic examination to determine whether the blast had led to more deaths than what has been reported or if any person, who was present at the site, was still missing, sources said.

Also Read | In Red Fort blast case, DNA samples of Dr Umar’s mother taken: How genetic analysis can establish identity

“DNA profiling was carried out specifically to ascertain whether there were any additional deaths. With all the samples narrowing down to two DNA profiles, there is no indication of any additional deaths,” the source said.
Following the blast, scattered human remains had been recovered from different points in and around the site, raising concerns that the death toll could be higher.

The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the blast, did not respond to queries. It was granted an extension of 45 days to complete the probe by a Delhi court on Friday.

The explosion claimed the lives of 13 people.

Live Blog
