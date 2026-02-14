Red Fort blast case: Body parts found at site belong to only 2 persons, shows DNA analysis, rules out additional deaths

DNA tests on remains recovered from the Red Fort blast site show they belong to only two individuals. (Express Photo)

Forensic DNA analysis of human remains recovered from the site of the November 10 blast near Red Fort has established that the body parts belong to only two individuals, ruling out the possibility of additional unidentified victims, sources in the Delhi Police told The Indian Express.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has conducted DNA analysis of three sets of body parts – lower limbs with part of a torso, a jaw with a partial head, and an upper torso with a hand.

In addition, 10 to 15 smaller and mangled body parts collected from the blast site have also been analysed, a source said.