Red flags over Delhi Metro Phase IV corridors

The under-construction Metro track from Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The under-construction Metro track from Dilshad Garden to Ghaziabad. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government’s finance department has observed that corridors proposed under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV will not carry enough commuters to qualify as a “high capacity” Metro system even in 2031, leading to a “colossal” waste of money.

The project was granted in-principle approval by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday. A Cabinet note prepared by the Delhi Transport Department awaits the AAP government’s nod, without which work cannot start.The department suggested that a committee comprising experts from areas of transport planning, railways engineering, project and financial appraisal be formed to examine the DPR (detailed project report) of Phase IV, estimated to cost Rs 52,625 crore, which envisages construction of six corridors measuring 104 km.

The department has reiterated its views twice in the last three years. Despite adverse observations, former principal secretary (finance) S N Sahai had suggested that four of the six corridors “may be considered” while the rest “may be deferred”.

The report put the cost per kilometre of the project at around Rs 481 crore. On examining the potential peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT) of the proposed corridors, the department found they do not “qualify for a high capacity Metro”.The report states that high quality Metro systems need to have a PHPDT of at least 40,000. PHPDT is a key parameter in deciding the choice of a transit system.

“Even if the threshold is reduced to 25,000 PHPDT, majority of the corridors would still not qualify even with increased traffic in the year 2031. For example, in the Tughlaqabad to Aerocity corridor, the estimated PHPDT in the year 2031 is 22,415 in one section, while in other sections of this corridor the PHPDT is 3,717 to 15,103 and the peak hour headway (time between two trains) proposed is as much as eight minutes,” states the report.

“For Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor, the PHPDT even in the year 2031 is 11,216. Similarly in Mukundpur-Maujpur corridor, in 2031, almost all sections, but for a small section between Surghat and Khajuri Khas, the PHPDT is below 12,000. In Rithala to Narela corridor, too, the traffic is only in the range of 14,000 to 21,000 in sectors within Rohini, while all other segments have less than 15,000 PHPDT,” it further states.

It also touches on the proposed hourly train operation plan, wherein time gap between two trains from Bawana to Narela will be 32 minutes from 1 pm-3 pm, and 24 minutes between 12 pm-1 pm and 3 pm-4 pm.

“Even in peak hours in some corridors, the headway is eight to 10 minutes. There is a high frequency of trains due to high demand. Heavy investments are made on fixed assets such as pillars, tunnels, tracks, signals, etc. To under-utilise these assets by operating few trains will be a colossal waste of money,” the report adds.

In January, the DMRC had written to the Delhi government seeking approval for three corridors — Aerocity to Tughlaqabad, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram and Mukundpur to Maujpur — listing them as “priority”.

Accordingly, the finance department conveyed that Janakpuri West to RK Ashram and Mukundpur to Maujpur corridors along with Inderlok to Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block lines “may be considered”, while the Rithala-Bawana and Tughlaqabad to Aerocity “may be deferred due to negative cash flow”.

