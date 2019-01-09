Red faces in Congress as party is called out for listing AAP man as block president

In the list of Delhi Congress block committee presidents, released by the party on Monday, one name caught the eye of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — Vipin Khanna.

Calls were made, enquiries done, and around 4 pm on Tuesday, Khanna, who the Congress had listed as their block president from GTB Nagar, was on the stage during an AAP press conference as a party member.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko was the one who released the list of 60 block committee presidents a day earlier.

Khanna, a former Congress party member, had joined AAP close to a year-and-a-half ago, and was its ward in-charge from Model Town, party officials said.

Facing a peculiar situation, the Congress attributed the mistake to a “typing error”.

“Due to a typing error, the name of the GTB Nagar Block Congress Committee (Ward No. 12) was given as Vipin Khanna, instead of Vinod Bajaj, in the list of Block Congress Committee presidents released by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee yesterday. We once again repeat that the name of the new Block Congress Committee president of GTB Nagar… is Vinod Bajaj,” a statement issued by the party said.

On Tuesday, sitting next to Khanna, Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said: “Congress is in a really bad shape in Delhi. The situation is such that they can’t even find ward presidents in the city… Voting for the Congress at such a time will only ensure the BJP’s win.”

AAP’s comments come at a time when speculation is rife about an alliance between both parties in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also hit out at the Congress recently.