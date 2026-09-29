Red Bull ‘energy drink’ label row: Delhi High Court sets aside FSSAI order

Red Bull India has approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that the regulatory process was not followed before the use of the globally recognised descriptor was prohibited. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order to Red Bull India Pvt Ltd, that had directed the company to discontinue using the “energy drink” description for its caffeinated products.

Justice Amit Mahajan, after hearing the plea on Monday and Tuesday, observed that FSSAI did not provide Red Bull the opportunity of a hearing.

“It remains undisputed that the order dated June 30 directing (Red Bull) to not use the term ‘Energy Drink’ in its product was passed without affording any opportunity to the petitioner to file any reply or give any explanation,” Justice Mahajan recorded in his order.