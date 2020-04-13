Red and orange: Capital will code areas based on severity of spread

The CM said that around 23 lakh people not holding valid ration cards have applied for ration so far. The CM said that around 23 lakh people not holding valid ration cards have applied for ration so far.

COVID-19 clusters in the city will now be colour-coded into red and orange, based on the severity of the outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday, announcing the Delhi government’s plan to carry out a sanitisation drive in those areas.

Kejriwal said the government will notify more areas as containment zones in the next few days. The government Saturday had notified 33 such zones in Delhi, where stricter lockdown measures are being enforced, effectively making large chunks of the population out of bounds from the rest of the city. Ten more areas were added to the list on Sunday.

“Our experiment in Dilshad Garden, where we had sealed the area and carried out ‘Operation SHIELD’, has succeeded. We have identified many more areas to be notified as containment zones. I understand that residents of those areas are facing a lot of difficulties. But we don’t want a situation like US, where over 2,000 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours,” said Kejriwal.

While the CM didn’t elaborate further on the plan, senior district officials said the containment zones have been classified as red while the buffer zones — which are the areas bordering the containment clusters — have been coded orange. These areas are also under enhanced surveillance.

The sanitisation drive, Kejriwal said, will cover both types of clusters. The orange zones have been as termed as high-risk zones by experts, he added. For the purpose of sanitisation, 10 advanced Japanese machines are being deployed apart from 50 smaller machines of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The Japanese machines have been provided by a private firm free of cost, Kejriwal said. Each machine has the capacity to sanitise 20,000 square metres per hour.

The CM also said the transport department will start accepting applications from drivers of public service vehicles such as autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, gramin sewas among others for extending a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

The amount will be transferred to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of public service vehicle badge holders. The applicants will have to furnish their PSV badge numbers, driving licence numbers, mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers linked with bank accounts to get the benefit. The portal will begin functioning on April 13.

The CM added that around 23 lakh people not holding valid ration cards have applied for ration so far.

10 new containment zones added

1. Gali Number 5 and 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave

2. House number 811-829, 842-835, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extension Part II

3. #1144 -1134, 618-623, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extension Part II

4. Gali no. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar Extension

5. Mehela Mohala, Madanpur Khadar

6. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazl Enclave

7. E-Block, Abu Fazl Enclave

8. # 97-107, 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

9. E-Block, # 284-294, East of Kailash

10. # 53-55 and 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

