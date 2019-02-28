Red alert sounded across all stations on Delhi Metro

Amid tension between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Metro sounded a red alert across its network from 6 pm Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Advertising

There are 236 stations in the 327-km network of the DMRC, which covers the national capital and touches parts of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The entire network, including the stations, is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). “As advised by security agencies, red alert has been imposed in entire DMRC netwok from 6 pm onwards today. Under red alert, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items/activity including parking lots and report to the control centre every two hours,” a DMRC statement said.