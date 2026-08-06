Red alert in Delhi for heavy rain, temperatures dip

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain over the next six days. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Parts of Delhi are under red alert on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that heavy rain will continue after overnight showers.

The weather department’s alert issued at 9.16 am is valid for three hours. Areas affected due to the thunderstorms and lightning include East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi and North Delhi, it noted.

The remaining districts have been placed under an orange alert, forecasting moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

With 30.5 mm of rainfall recorded at Safdarjung as of Thursday morning, the city has already received around 59% of its long-term August average of 51.7 mm, IMD records showed.