Red alert in Delhi for heavy rain, temperatures dip

The city has received 59% of August rainfall in just the first week.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 11:34 AM IST
delhi rainfallThe IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain over the next six days. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Parts of Delhi are under red alert on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that heavy rain will continue after overnight showers.

The weather department’s alert issued at 9.16 am is valid for three hours. Areas affected due to the thunderstorms and lightning include East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi and North Delhi, it noted.

The remaining districts have been placed under an orange alert, forecasting moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

With 30.5 mm of rainfall recorded at Safdarjung as of Thursday morning, the city has already received around 59% of its long-term August average of 51.7 mm, IMD records showed.

Heavy rains logged

The city received light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Lodhi Road recording the highest rainfall at 43.8 mm till 8.30 am Thursday, followed by KVK CRPF Campus (28.5 mm), Narayana (27.5 mm), Palam (25.2 mm) and Safdarjung (18.7 mm).

Other stations recorded 19.5 mm at Pharma Science Research, 17.5 mm at Janakpuri, 17.2 mm at Ridge, 14.2 mm at Ayanagar, 10.5 mm at Pusa, 6.5 mm at Chhatarpur, 3.5 mm at Mayur Vihar, 1.5 mm at Najafgarh, while Jafarpur recorded no rainfall.

Dip in temperatures

The rainfall brought down temperatures across the capital.

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At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6°C, 0.9°C lower than the previous day and 1.6°C below normal. The minimum fell to 25.6°C, 1°C lower than the previous day and 1.3°C below normal, the IMD said.

At Palam, the maximum temperature was 31°C, down 0.6°C from the previous day and 3.4°C below normal, while the minimum was 23.2°C, 1.7°C lower than the previous day and 3.6°C below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 32.8°C and a minimum of 25.4°C, both lower than the previous day, while Ayanagar recorded 30.5°C and 25.2°C, respectively.

Also Read | Maximum temperatures dip, above-normal rainfall: What Delhi should expect in August

Forecast for the coming days

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain over the next six days.

It has issued a yellow alert for Friday warning of moderate rain till noon in a few places, followed by light rain in the evening or night.

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Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 22°C and 26°C through August 12, the IMD said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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