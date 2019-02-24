Recovered from spurious liquor unit in Delhi: Shampoo, walnuts, raisins, detergent

In 2009, Jijar Singh’s father-in-law Basanta Singh was arrested after 27 people died because of drinking spurious liquor in west Delhi’s Khyala area. On Friday, Jijar Singh, now 55, was arrested along with an accomplice, Vishal Kumar (22), when the Delhi government’s excise department and the Delhi Police conducted a raid in a Rajouri Garden home, where a unit manufacturing spurious liquor had been set up.

Police said they recovered seven cartons of spurious liquor and two drums, along with other materials. Manufactured with cheap raw materials, the liquor is sold for Rs 40-50, police said.

Earlier this month, illicit liquor had claimed dozens of lives in Saharanpur and Haridwar. After the incident, the excise intelligence bureau (EIB) was asked to start gathering information about spurious liquor production in Delhi.

“A team led by sub-inspector Sanjay Sharma of the EIB received information that some people were selling illicit liquor at cheap rates and were running a unit inside their house,” a senior officer of the excise department said.

The EIB team started monitoring their activities and collected evidence against them. “On Friday, they shared an input with the Delhi police and a raid was conducted. Their house was situated inside the ‘murga market’. The raiding team reached around 4.45 pm on Friday and apprehended Kumar, who was coming down from the house with a carton of liquor. Police then caught Singh, who was sitting inside the unit and was allegedly preparing spurious liquor,” a senior police officer said.

A senior police officer said that 13 cases under the excise act had earlier been registered against Singh, and he had recently started this unit. “They would use yeast, shampoo, detergent, walnut, old rice and raisins, mixed inside drums. They made 50 litres of spurious liquor every day and sold it for Rs 40-50,” police said.