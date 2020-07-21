Recording rescued kids’ statements via video-conference: Delhi HC seeks govt, police response

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 28. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

The Delhi High Court Monday sought responses from the Delhi government and Delhi Police on a plea seeking directions to them to record the statements of rescued children via video-conference, instead of taking them to court during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition, filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), sought that the Covid-19 testing of such children be done at the child care institutions or homes where they are lodged or at the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), instead of at government hospitals.

Taking note of which, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Police and directed them to file their affidavit/report on the NGO’s plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the NGO, urged the court to direct that till the next date of hearing, the children will not be taken to court for recording their statements before a magistrate, as it exposes them to the risk of contracting Covid-19 virus.

The Delhi government’s counsel submitted that the administration is considering recording the statements via video-conference and suggested the option of magistrates going to child care institutions or homes for the purpose.

The government lawyer also contended that the physical presence of a magistrate was necessary to console the kids and counsel them on how their statements would be recorded.

With regard to Covid testing at the SDM office or at the homes, the Delhi government counsel submitted that it may not be feasible and added that in hospitals, the tests are conducted following all precautions.

The NGO, in its plea, has stated that it had carried out a raid recently with the authorities and rescued several children from child labour.

Thereafter, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) directed the police to record the children’s statements before a magistrate in accordance with section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Kaur submitted that both the CWC and the Investigating Officer of the case are “irrationally” insisting that the children be physically taken to the Karkardooma court for recording their statements, despite the concerns related to Covid-19 raised by the officials of Mukti Ashram, a home run by the NGO.

