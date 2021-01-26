Record turnout for vaccination in Delhi — 91.5%

The ongoing vaccination drive for Covid-19 in Delhi saw a turnout of 91.5% Monday with 7,408 out of 8,100 beneficiaries targeted getting the shot.

This is the highest single-day turnout achieved in the mass inoculation drive which kicked off on January 16.

A total of 33,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated at 81 sites in six days. As many as 14 cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) were reported across the city on Monday.

The massive jump in vaccination numbers has been observed at government facilities which have been reporting 100% turnout for the last two days.

Of the top seven government hospitals in Delhi, full turnout was reported at four hospitals. Two of these — Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital (RGSSH) and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) — even went above the daily target, vaccinating 110 each on Monday.

RGSSH, which saw very few vaccinations initially, has so far vaccinated 384 beneficiaries. Dr B L Sherwal, medical director of the hospital, attributed the rise in numbers to continuous efforts of the hospital administration and the increasing confidence among the healthcare workers.

“The hesitancy among health staff, which was observed in the initial days, is fading away. We have been continuously motivating staff members to come forward and take the vaccine,” said Dr Sherwal.

The hospital has prepared a list of 952 healthcare workers for the vaccination drive.

In the first phase, the city plans to vaccinate 2.25 lakh healthcare workers against Covid-19, with every centre having a target of vaccinating 100 healthcare workers in a day.

At present, the vaccination drive is going on at 81 sites, though sources from the state health department said the government is planning to increase it to 175 by this week.

“Senior doctors and heads of hospitals are getting themselves vaccinated to motivate their subordinates so that more people can come and take the vaccine. We have been vaccinating 100 beneficiaries each day since the last three days after modifications in the Co-WIN app were introduced to allow out-of-turn vaccinations,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital.

The vaccination programme in Delhi is carried out on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the city saw 148 new Covid cases and five deaths on Monday.