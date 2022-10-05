scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Recommend CBI probe into ‘6,000-cr scam’ by MCD: Sisodia to Delhi L-G

Sisodia in August had alleged the MCD awarded a tender to a private company in 2017 for collecting toll tax and as per the contract, the company had to pay Rs 1,200 crore to MCD every year.

The MCD however, in a statement, had said the company awarded the contract in 2017 suffered losses after the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways as well as a court order to stop toll collection from the free lane. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday, asking him to recommend a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This is the second time Sisodia has written to the L-G regarding the matter. In a letter he wrote in August, Sisodia said the MCD has failed to collect revenue from private agencies that were tasked with collecting tolls and paying the government.

“Perhaps you have not been able to see the corruption in the matter despite proof because the BJP is involved. In your effort to hamper the work of the government, you have been making false allegations against the chosen government in Delhi and have been ordering inquiries… all of these are baseless, which is why you have not found anything against the government,” Sisodia wrote.

“The company, however, paid the full amount to MCD in the first year but after that the company in connivance with MCD stopped giving the collected tax to the civic agency. The MCD which should have cancelled the tender, blacklisted the company by now and should have issued a tender to a new company has done nothing since the last four years,” he alleged.

He has also alleged that the MCD in 2021 awarded a tender to the sister organisation of the previous company and that too for a very less amount. “The company was also given relaxation of Rs 83 crore in excuse of Covid pandemic,” he added.

The MCD however, in a statement, had said the company awarded the contract in 2017 suffered losses after the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways as well as a court order to stop toll collection from the free lane. The company instead sought compensation for the loss it alleged to have suffered. The MCD held several rounds of meetings to resolve the matter and on failure of the company to make due payments, it terminated the contract, it said.

Sisodia had written to the L-G on Tuesday as well, after the L-G Secretariat directed the Chief Secretary to inquire why the power department had not implemented the Direct Benefit Transfer model for power subsidy in the city. In his letter on Tuesday, Sisodia said Saxena’s orders for inquiries were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:35:05 pm
