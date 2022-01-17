scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Recite poetry, observe works of Indian masters or explore ceramic art in Delhi this week

Whether it is a chance to bare your storytelling skills before an audience or immerse yourselves in photographs that delve into spiritual realms, the city offers you an interesting array of choices this week.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 11:20:39 am
Hasnain Soomar photographs ashrams, ghats, mosques as well as Mughal monuments in his pursuit.

Still life

Through his photographs in the exhibition titled ‘The Meeting Point’, Hasnain Soomar speaks “to the true essence of our many religions, as well as the human coexistence of love and compassion”. He photographs ashrams, ghats, mosques as well as Mughal monuments in his pursuit. “Meeting Point expresses my spiritual explorations and learnings over the years. Photographed during and before the pandemic, this series of photographs is evocative of the times we have been living in,” he says. Open 11 am to 7 pm till February 10, 2022 at Dhoomimal Gallery, Connaught Place.

Tell your tale

For anyone who wants to share their storytelling and poetry skills, True Soul Tales is organising ‘Khayaal – Poetry & Storytelling Open-Mic’ session at Plot No 610, 1st Floor, Kakarola Housing Complex, Dwarka on January 22. Tickets are available at insider.in.

Medium matters

Khanjan Dalal’s The Box 1.

Latitude 28 gallery brings together the works of artists Antra Sinha and Khanjan Dalal in the exhibition titled ‘Marks in Time/Through Time’, featuring works in ceramics. In a note on the exhibition, artist and curator Kristine Michael says, “Both artists have demonstrated the ability of ceramics to move into other spheres of practice without reducing the intensity of the ‘ceramic continuum’. Sinha speaks eloquently of building a ceramic network bridge between the world’s ceramic practitioners and the exploration and connections between creative peoples across the world. Dalal sees metamorphosis as the ageing, growth or maturation from a space where the artist is the tree growing from within and together with others to create a raw energy that fuels a rich fusion of life, nature and imagination.” On till February 15, 2022 at Latitude 28, Lado Sarai.

New beginnings

Gallerie Nvya has inaugurated a new art space at Triveni Kala Sangam with an exhibition featuring the works of six great modern Indian masters: F N Souza, Akbar Padamsee, K G Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, Manu Parekh and K S Kulkarni. Open till February 7, 2022 at Tansen Marg, Mandi House.

