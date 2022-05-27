scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Received threat calls, alleges MP Navneet Rana; Delhi cops lodge FIR

A complaint was filed by Rana's personal assistant on Wednesday, alleging that they received a total of 11 calls from 5.27 pm to 5.47 pm where the caller hurled abuses and threatened to kill the MP.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 2:33:55 am
Maharashtra Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly issuing death threats to Maharashtra Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana. Police said Rana received over 11 such calls from the accused who threatened her for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house last month.

A complaint was filed by Rana’s personal assistant on Wednesday, alleging that they received a total of 11 calls from 5.27 pm to 5.47 pm where the caller hurled abuses and threatened to kill the MP. Police said the caller threatened Rana that she would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra and would be killed if she recited Hanuman Chalisa again. “Because of this (threats), the MP is scared, traumatised and worried…” reads the FIR that has been lodged at the North Avenue police station.

Read |BMC asks Rana couple to remove unauthorised structure within seven days

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said: “We have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman).”

