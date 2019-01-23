Recall notices to AAP MLAs on assets case, Delhi Assembly speaker tells Lokayukta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has written to Justice (retd) Lokayukta Reva Khetrapal, requesting her to move the court against BJP member Vivek Garg, who has filed a complaint with the ombudsman over the alleged non-declaration of assets and liabilities in the House by AAP MLAs.

Advertising

While notices have already been served to all 70 MLAs, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, based on the January 9 complaint, Goel has urged Khetrapal to recall them, saying the allegations are “baseless and politically motivated”.

“I strongly urge that as per Section 9(2) of the Lokayukta Act, 1995, a complaint be filed before the Competent Court so that the petitioner is penalised and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for filing such false and baseless complaints. The Assembly Secretariat is examining whether the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations contained in the petition invites proceedings against the petitioner for contempt and breach of privileges of the House as well as of the Hon’ble Members,” Goel wrote.

When asked if the MLAs or CM Kejriwal will respond to notices by January 28, as directed by the Lokayukta, Goel said: “The CM can also do so through his lawyer. I have told the MLAs to respond as the Lokayukta is a Constitutional body.” But it was not immediately clear if the MLAs will declare their assets in their responses or merely reiterate that they were not obligated to do so.

Advertising

In his letter, Goel also stated the Lokayukta should have dismissed the petition as the complaint itself was unsigned and included the names of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, who are outside the Lokayukta’s purview under the Delhi Lokayukta Act. Khetrapal could not be reached for comment.