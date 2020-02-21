Real-time data will help pinpoint sources of Delhi pollution, says Rai

An aerial view of the Lotus Temple during pollution levels were high in Delhi last year. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) An aerial view of the Lotus Temple during pollution levels were high in Delhi last year. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The Delhi government is awaiting a report from a US university, on real-time technology to assess sources of pollution and use it to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai Thursday said the government will “move forward” towards getting real-time data after experts from the University of Washington in St Louis, US, who have been studying air pollution sources in the capital for a year, submit their findings.

“Real-time data is important because we cannot control pollution levels until we know what is causing it and when. Until the source is not identified, a mechanism cannot be made to reduce it,” said Rai.

The report on real-time source apportionment technology is expected in March.

A DPCC official said the technology is expected to be operational by June: “Until now we had been relying on old data — from 2016 or 2017… but this will give us an hourly picture.”

Rai also said that the government will hold a conference with officials and experts on February 27 to find solutions to the air pollution issue. The government also plans to invite environment ministers of UP, Haryana and Punjab in March to discuss air pollution.

Rai also said that on February 28, the government will hold a meeting of land-owning agencies in the capital for coordination in the annual tree plantation drive. It has set an annual target of about 40 lakh trees this time, much higher than its previous target of about 25 lakh.

