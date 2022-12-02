Real estate’s PR firm, ICCPL, wins “PR company of the year” award.

NCR based PR firm, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL) has yet again won the prestigious “Real estate PR company of the year award 2022”. The award ceremony was concluded in a glittering event held at the national capital last evening. The award ceremony was organised by Realty Plus, a leading real estate magazine in the country.

ICCPL, since it’s inception in 2011-12 had a focused approach towards niche sectors like real estate. The company started working closely with the leading hospitality brands in 2011 and gradually shifted its focus to the real estate and education sector. Currently apart from managing one of the largest clientele in real estate, the PR firm has a strong portfolio of clients in education, start ups, agro and financial organisations. Apart from being one of the best PR firms in India, ICCPL has very successfully diversified in digital marketing solutions with its sister concern, DIGICOMM and also actively provides marketing design solutions under its wholly owned subsidiary STUDIO 360. Together as a conglomerate in PR & Communication sector, ICCPL is now renowned for providing excellent services in public relations, digital marketing & creative designing which makes it a unique marketing firm providing integrated solutions or a one stop solution to all marketing needs.

Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL says, “Since our inception, our approach has been very different from others, when the world was providing passive PR services, we were pushing for active PR services by developing our own content team & ideating story ideas and pushing the same in media on behalf of our clients. Our approach has always been very different from the age old traditional players in India.”

He continues, “Real estate is something which I have always loved. And I am blessed with lots of like-minded team members who equally love the sector and bring some great ideas for our clients. Hence we are not just loved by our clients but also are much respected in our peer group for our passion and out of the box ideas. I thank the entire jury and the organisation committee for recognising our efforts.”

ICCPL currently has 7 company owned offices primarily in Noida (HO), Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bangalore and Goa. Apart from the above mentioned cities, the PR firm, through its strong network actively executes work in more than 42 tier – I, II & III cities in India along with executing tasks in Middle East and South east Asia.