Ready to convert polyclinics, schools into Covid facilities if Delhi govt provides oxygen: North MCD Mayor

Temporarily converted isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at CWG Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi, on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Hindu Rao hospital falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation set aside 200 beds with oxygen support for Covid-19 patients on Sunday and 140 of them are already occupied as of Monday night, Mayor Jai Prakash told The Indian Express.

With cases seeing an alarming rise in Delhi, Prakash, at a press conference on Monday, said the NDMC is ready to convert its 51 polyclinics, 71 schools as well as 12 community centres to add thousands of Covid-19 dedicated beds, if the Delhi government agrees to provide oxygen supply.

He said, “There are 51 polyclinics in Delhi, and they are situated such that people will find it easy to find them. If we can manage 50-100 beds at every polyclinic, it can add hundreds of beds to Delhi’s health infrastructure if the Delhi government gives us oxygen supply. We are also ready to give schools and community centres for Covid-19 care facilities if the oxygen supply is given to us by the Delhi government.”

Hospitals across the city are reporting a shortage of oxygen. With Delhi reporting close to 25,500 cases of Covid-19 in a day on Sunday, hospitals are grappling with depleting oxygen supply, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also acknowledging that “oxygen has become an emergency in Delhi”.

Prakash added that the North MCD has provided 100 beds at the Balak Ram Hospital for Covid patients. “The Delhi government needs to give permission to convert it into a Covid-19 care facility, and also provide oxygen supply – otherwise, we have made all arrangements there.”