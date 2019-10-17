Ready to bow before any govt for cleaner Delhi: CM kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said he was “ready to bow down in front of any government” to ensure a clean capital in the next five years.

Talking about his vision for the city at a discussion on governance and development, organised by Assocham, Kejriwal said a clean Delhi, an integrated transport service, and better traffic management is what the Aam Aadmi Party government will take up in the next five years.

“Over the next five years, one thing we want to focus on is cleaning Delhi. The city is very dirty, drains and sewers are overflowing. Cleaning the city is not rocket science. I am mulling a global tender, whereby agencies can clean the city. Solid waste management is not rocket science. When the whole world has done it, why can’t we?” he said.

The AAP government’s term ends in the next four months and the party has been pitching its work as its main poll plank.

At the event, Kejriwal said, “Cleaning the city is not difficult but here the Delhi government, municipal corporations, the Centre and DDA — all work independently of each other. But that does not matter. I’m ready to bow down in front of any government that I have to, to get this done.”

Solid waste management in Delhi is handled by municipal corporations. Over the past six years, sanitation workers have gone on strike repeatedly over non-payment of salaries.

Bus aggregator service

The long-pending plan to have a policy for bus aggregators will also be finalised soon, Kejriwal said. Speaking about Delhi’s bus service, a sore point for the government which has faced several hurdles in buying new buses for the cluster and DTC fleets, Kejriwal said the government wants luxury buses to wean people away from their personal vehicles.

Kejriwal said that the luxury bus policy, which has been hanging fire for several years, is finally set to get clearance this month.

“We need comfortable buses. Right now, buses cater to middle and lower middle classes. No car owner wants to leave their car at home and take a bus because there is no comfort. We want a big private sector investment in the field of luxury buses. We will announce that policy within the next 15-20 days,” he said. The policy for such a service was notified by the government in 2016. The idea was to provide AC, Wi-Fi enabled buses on a charter bus model.