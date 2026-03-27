Ready for take-off: PM to inaugurate first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar tomorrow, a significant milestone in India’s aviation ambitions

This airport has been positioned as the gateway to some of India’s most spiritually and culturally significant destinations including the Taj Mahal, the Kumbh Mela sites, the Buddhist sites of Shravasti and Kushinagar, and the towns of Mathura and Vrindavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday, the second international airport of the Delhi-NCR region, which will also serve parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

An investment of Rs 11,200 crore has been made in Phase 1 of the project, which is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, the PM will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building at 11.30 am, followed by the inauguration at noon. He will also address the public on the occasion, the release said.

The airport is coming up on 1,334 hectares of land adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway, about 40 km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The airport received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) earlier this month. Flights are expected to begin soon, even though no official timeline has been announced yet.