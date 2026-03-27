Ready for take-off: PM to inaugurate first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar tomorrow, a significant milestone in India’s aviation ambitions

This airport has been positioned as the gateway to some of India’s most spiritually and culturally significant destinations including the Taj Mahal, the Kumbh Mela sites, the Buddhist sites of Shravasti and Kushinagar, and the towns of Mathura and Vrindavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday, the second international airport of the Delhi-NCR region, which will also serve parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.
An investment of Rs 11,200 crore has been made in Phase 1 of the project, which is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, the PM will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building at 11.30 am, followed by the inauguration at noon. He will also address the public on the occasion, the release said.
The airport is coming up on 1,334 hectares of land adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway, about 40 km from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The airport received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) earlier this month. Flights are expected to begin soon, even though no official timeline has been announced yet.
Noida Airport officials said the design of the airport is inspired by the culture and heritage of UP, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. “Local materials and limestone calcined clay cement has been used in the construction, and the Noida International Airport aspires to operate at carbon net zero,” officials told The Indian Express on Thursday.
The most striking feature of the terminal building is its roof, says an official document – “a sweeping, translucent white canopy that rises and falls gently” like the waves of the Yamuna, Ganga and Hindon rivers.
“The simple layout of the terminal will ensure ease of operations, efficient flows and intuitive wayfinding,” officials from the design team said. Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann had said earlier: “This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers.”
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According to the official document, red stone has been used in the floor of the check-in hall, which features ornamental lattice (jali) screens that allow natural light and ventilation. Airport officials said Terminal T1 covers an area of approximately 1,38,000 square metres. “By the time Phase 4 is complete, the combined terminal footprint will approach 5,00,000 square metres,” says the document.
This airport has been positioned as the gateway to some of India’s most spiritually and culturally significant destinations including the Taj Mahal, the Kumbh Mela sites, the Buddhist sites of Shravasti and Kushinagar, and the towns of Mathura and Vrindavan.
The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum, which is expected to be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum upon full development. The first runway, 3,900 metres long and 45 metres wide, will be capable of handling wide-body aircraft, and will have all modern navigation systems and advanced airfield lighting for all-weather operations.
The cargo hub at the airport spans 80 acres of land, and is expected to provide quick, convenient, intermodal connectivity to manufacturing hubs in the country. It is designed to handle more than 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, an official release said.
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According to officials, the airport has been designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project that integrates energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.
The airport “marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub”, says the PMO release. The airport was commissioned in 2021 to lighten the existing passenger load on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handled nearly 8 crore fliers in 2024.
Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh.
Professional Profile
Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations.
Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities:
1. Environment & Public Safety
"Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans.
"Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people.
"At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital.
"Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents.
2. Crime & Legal Developments
"'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused.
"After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement.
"Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida.
3. Human Interest & Features
"'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter.
"How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city.
Signature Style
Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More