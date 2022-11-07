scorecardresearch
Reading project for all Delhi Govt school middle graders to start this month

This project will be implemented from November 14, which is observed as Children’s Day, with resources and books already available in the schools.

A classroom library project to "inculcate reading habits and language skills" will be implemented for students. (File Representational Photo)

A classroom library project to “inculcate reading habits and language skills” will be implemented for students of classes 6 to 8 in all government schools in Delhi from this month.

This project will be implemented from November 14, which is observed as Children’s Day, with resources and books already available in the schools. It was initially introduced in a few schools but is now being expanded to all of them.

Under this project, two periods a week will be earmarked for reading-related activities for these grades. The first such period of the week will be for children to read by themselves, with their teacher assisting students who have difficulties in reading.

The second period will be for interactions with the teacher discussing the books the children have read with the stated aim of developing their ability to recapitulate, enhancing their comprehension, and building their vocabulary and critical skills.

Books will also be issued to students on a fortnightly basis based on their individual comprehension levels.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 10:11:05 am
