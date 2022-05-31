scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Personally read case filed by ED against Satyendar Jain, it’s completely fake: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Minister pointed out that Satyendar Jain was being targeted for political reasons and asserted that the AAP government opposed corruption in all forms.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 2:45:25 pm
Corruption of not even a single penny has happened in our government, said Kejriwal. (File)

A day after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s arrest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “completely fake and fraud” and said that Jain was targetted due to “political reasons”.

“I have personally read Satyendra Jain’s case filed by the ED and it is completely fake. All the actions that have been taken by centrally maintained agencies are politically motivated. And in this case, also Jain has been targeted because of political reasons. We have a very honest government, which neither tolerates nor does corruption. This case will not last long, the truth always wins in the end. We have faith in our judiciary,” said Kejriwal.

“We always stood against corrupt activities and took action against such activities. Corruption of not even a single penny has happened in our government. You must have seen in Punjab, action was taken against a Cabinet minister based on the evidence of an audio recording of the minister indulging in corruption. No one from the opposition or media knew about this incident and if we wanted we could have hid it, but ours is a strict and honest government. Action was immediately taken against the minister and he was dismissed. A similar incident happened a long time ago here in Delhi also and prompt action was taken against the minister immediately,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

“So, I have read his (Jain’s) case and found it to be completely fake and fraud. I myself would have taken action against him and removed him from the position and party, if I had found any fault or anything wrong against him, but this case is completely fake and there is no fault on his part,” Kejriwal told reporters during a field inspection of the PWD’s streetscaping project.

Jain, who holds the portfolios of health, power and home, was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday evening. The case is based on a CBI first information report lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Last month, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to these companies.

