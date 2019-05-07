Toggle Menu
‘Rave party’ in Noida: Five organisers to be questioned

As many as 161 men and 31 women, including eight “entertainers”, were arrested from Eco Farms farmhouse. Many of those arrested were college students from Delhi and Noida.

The farmhouse in Sec 135.

After 192 people were arrested from a “rave party” at a Sector 135 farmhouse in Noida Saturday, police Monday applied to take into custody the five organisers for questioning.

Five alleged organisers — Kapil Singh Bhati, Adnan, Pankaj Sharma, Balesh Kohli and farmhouse owner Amit Tyagi — were among those arrested.

SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said, “The farmhouse owner had contacted the organisers to arrange parties. The organisers could have known some agencies… that provided entertainers. We are probing the same.” ENS

