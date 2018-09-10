Ration irregularities at Delhi’s Rani Bagh: FIRs against 2 fair price shop holders

At a fair price shop in Jasola village. (Express photo/Representational) At a fair price shop in Jasola village. (Express photo/Representational)

Delhi Police have begun a probe in connection with anomalies found in distribution of ration in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh. On Saturday, police registered two separate FIRs and booked two FPS (fair price shop) holders.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that two separate FIRs have been registered under sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, at Rani Bagh police station, and that a probe is underway. Police said the distributors were questioned.

Police said the issue came to light during an inspection by a Food Supply Officer (FSO) of various distributors — FPS holders — in Rani Bagh, where ration is given to people after they receive an OTP (One Time Password) on their registered mobile numbers.

When contacted, an officer from the department told The Indian Express that a door-to-door survey was conducted by a team earlier this month. They found that two FPS holders of Rishi Nagar in Rani Bagh allegedly distributed ration to some persons who were not living at their given addresses or found that their addresses were untraceable.

In the first complaint lodged by a circle officer with police, 33 people could not be found at the address given in their ration cards, while 13 card holders’ addresses could not be traced. Two more card holders were found living in the area but did not get ration by OTP, said the FIR.

The complaint further said that the inspection team calculated that the quantity of Specified Food Articles (SFAs) diverted to the black market by the FPS holder was 15.21 quintal (wheat — 10.99q; rice — 3.91q; and sugar — 0.31 q). As per guidelines of the food department, in case diversion is more that 100 kg of SFAs, a case has to be registered under relevant sections against the FPS holders concerned.

As per the second FIR, the inspection found that 27 card holders who received ration from the second FPS owner could not found at their addresses, while 20 addresses could not be traced.

Police sources said the inspection began in May after the department received complaints regarding irregularities in the distribution of ration. A list of registered ration card holders is provided to various FPS holders to distribute food supplies in a transparent manner.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App