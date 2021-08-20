Ration distribution delayed in Delhi for second month in row

For the second month in a row, the monthly distribution of ration has seen a major delay in Delhi, where over 72 lakh beneficiaries depend on subsidised foodgrains under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

According to Food Department’s records, 91 per cent beneficiaries have collected their share of wheat and rice meant for the month of July. The department has extended the July sales till August 20.

Usually, the ration distribution drive begins around the 10th of a month. In July, the delay was attributed to the preparations for the roll-out of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme.

A total of 12,238 transactions took place under ONORC, as per which PDS beneficiaries with ration cards registered in other states can collect their share from fair price shops in Delhi itself. Out of 12,238, people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh accounted for 6,612 and 4,952 transactions respectively.

In August, the PDS transactions for those availing ONORC benefits were opened in Delhi and 2,584 transactions have already taken place. However, regular card holders are still waiting for a green signal to the ration dealers from the Food Department.

“The stock for the month of August has not even reached many shops yet. Every month, the distribution drive is getting delayed. For people who depend on PDS, the delay causes many hardships,” Public Distribution System Welfare Association president Shailendra Kumar said.

The city has a network of 1,998 fair price shops.

Under the National Food Security Act, beneficiaries coming under the priority household and priority state household categories are entitled to 5 kilograms of foodgrains per month while AAY households receive 25 kgs wheat, 10 kgs rice and 1 kg sugar.

Till Diwali, beneficiaries of every category will get an additional 5 kgs of foodgrains free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna scheme.