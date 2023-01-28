Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens to be now known as ‘Amrit Udyan’

In view of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been given a common name — the “Amrit Udyan”.

“On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’,” news agency ANI quoted Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President, as saying.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official website, however, lists both the names. Spread over vast 15 acres, the garden draws inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia, the website reads.

The Amrit Udyan will be made open for the public on January 31. This time the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open for about two months till March 26, a government press release said.

“The Amrit Udyan had up till now been opened for the public only during the annual festival, Udyan Utsav, held in the months of February-March but Mughal Gardens, which forms the third Circuit of Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, will now be open for the public from August till March,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan website says.