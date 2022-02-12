Rash driving in area a constant concern: Kin, residents

Rash driving has been a constant issue in the Greater Kailash I area where businessman Anant Mandelia (37) was hit by a car and dragged for some distance on its bonnet, his family as well as residents claimed.

A family member, who asked not to be identified, said Mandelia’s condition was stable though he has not yet regained consciousness. He claimed Anant was trying to stop the accused from driving rashly when he was hit by the vehicle.

Mandelia runs a hydroponics business, and the family has been living in the area for a long time, according to neighbours.

The section of the road where the incident took place is wide and begins at a three-way intersection and concludes at a dead-end. It is flanked by homes on both sides, one of them being Mandelia’s.

Vinod (35), who goes by his first name and works as a driver at a home close to Mandelia’s, was out on the street when the incident happened. “The businessman would walk here sometimes… that evening, he was standing on the road. The car sped past and turned around and I saw Mandelia on the bonnet, holding on to the wiper, even as the driver drove on… He fell off and the car sped away. We have seen it here before,” he said.

Nitin Thakur, another driver in the area, said, “I heard somebody shouting and came out to see Mandelia falling and the car driving away immediately. He was bleeding, and the family’s driver, who was outside, took him to the hospital.”

A day before the incident, Vinod said police barricades had been placed near the dead end. After Tuesday, the barricades were shifted to the intersection, forcing vehicles to slow down. “Vehicles tend to speed here,” he added.

A 43-year-old woman who lives nearby, requesting anonymity, claimed she had seen a yellow car speeding on the road a day before the incident and tried to stop it. “They did not stop. It is a wide residential road and rash driving is a concern here. Residents come here with their children to cycle since it’s a dead end. In fact, Mandelia was trying to talk to the RWA to get barricades put up and speed breakers made so that vehicles slow down,” she said.

Arun Vohra, president of the GK-1 B-Block RWA, claimed they had filed police complaints earlier, but no action was taken. “That stretch of around half a km is a secluded one, and it’s a very wide road. Rash driving is a big problem there,” he said.

However, a police officer said they had not received any complaints of rash driving or speeding from locals: “The matter came to light only after the incident.”

Mandelia has also been associated with the RWA, though he was not a member, and the issue has been brought to the association’s notice, Vohra added.