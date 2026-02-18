Rapido driver injured, robbed by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida; accused on the run

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A driver with the ride-hailing app Rapido was injured and allegedly robbed by a group of unidentified men in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area late Friday night, police said.
The incident took place on the night of February 14 when the victim was riding from Galaxy Square towards Lal Kuan, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.
According to police, the assailants intercepted him near JM International School.
The rider was on his way home when two to three men allegedly followed him on a motorcycle and forced him to stop, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) RK Gautam.
Police said the accused were allegedly carrying a knife. During the assault, the victim sustained injuries and his motorcycle and mobile phone were snatched, they added.
Officers also said a case had been registered at Bisrakh police station and multiple teams had been formed to identify and arrest the accused.
Police said that they are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and collecting other evidence as part of the investigation. The victim was provided medical assistance and was stated to be out of danger, police said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway. In a statement to the press, Noida police said efforts were on to trace the accused at the earliest.
Kutch East Police busted a mule account racket that allegedly transacted Rs 182 crore of cybercrime proceeds. Four accused were arrested and four others are on the run. They lured poor, needy, and less educated people to open bank accounts in their names and transfer money abroad. 74 complaints were registered from victims across multiple states.