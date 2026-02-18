Rapido driver injured, robbed by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida; accused on the run

Police said that they are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and collecting other evidence as part of the investigation.

A driver with the ride-hailing app Rapido was injured and allegedly robbed by a group of unidentified men in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area late Friday night, police said.

The incident took place on the night of February 14 when the victim was riding from Galaxy Square towards Lal Kuan, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

According to police, the assailants intercepted him near JM International School.

The rider was on his way home when two to three men allegedly followed him on a motorcycle and forced him to stop, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) RK Gautam.

Police said the accused were allegedly carrying a knife. During the assault, the victim sustained injuries and his motorcycle and mobile phone were snatched, they added.