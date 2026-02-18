Rapido driver injured, robbed by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida; accused on the run

Police said the accused were allegedly carrying a knife. During the assault, the victim sustained injuries and his motorcycle and mobile phone were snatched, they added.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNoidaFeb 18, 2026 02:34 AM IST
Rapido driver robbed by assailants, Rapido driver robbed by bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida, Greater Noida, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice said that they are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and collecting other evidence as part of the investigation.
Make us preferred source on Google

A driver with the ride-hailing app Rapido was injured and allegedly robbed by a group of unidentified men in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh area late Friday night, police said.

The incident took place on the night of February 14 when the victim was riding from Galaxy Square towards Lal Kuan, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

According to police, the assailants intercepted him near JM International School.

The rider was on his way home when two to three men allegedly followed him on a motorcycle and forced him to stop, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) RK Gautam.

Police said the accused were allegedly carrying a knife. During the assault, the victim sustained injuries and his motorcycle and mobile phone were snatched, they added.

Officers also said a case had been registered at Bisrakh police station and multiple teams had been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Police said that they are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and collecting other evidence as part of the investigation. The victim was provided medical assistance and was stated to be out of danger, police said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway. In a statement to the press, Noida police said efforts were on to trace the accused at the earliest.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement