Rape victims not required to be made party in accused’s bail hearing: Delhi HC appoints Amicus Curiae to decide

The Delhi High Court has appointed senior advocate Rebecca Mamen John as Amicus Curiae to assist it in deciding whether a rape victim is required to be made a respondent in bail hearings of the accused.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani in its January 16 order observed that “maintaining confidentiality and privacy of a victim/prosecutrix in sexual offences is a mandate of the law” under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Under IPC’s Section 228A, disclosing the identity of a victim of sexual assault is punishable with imprisonment for upto two years. Section 23 of the Pocso Act gives the procedure for media prohibiting it from disclosing the identity of a minor victim and a violation of the same is punishable with imprisonment not less than six months.

The High Court said a victim or complainant is not ordinarily required to be impleaded in such cases, and hence to take a “considered view” on this aspect, it appointed John as an Amicus Curiae. John will assist the court on “whether the requirement of giving intimation to a victim/prosecutrix/informant as contained in section 439(1-A) Cr.P.C. read with Delhi High Court Practice Directions dated 24.09.2019 to enable her to be heard on a bail petition also requires the victim/prosecutrix/informant to be impleaded as a party-respondent to a bail petition and/or a criminal appeal, particularly in light of the recent Supreme Court judgment in Jagjeet Singh & Ors. vs. Ashish Mishra @ Monu & Anr”.

The High Court also asked John to provide any judicial verdict or statutory provision which requires such impleadment. The matter is listed before the High Court at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

The court was hearing the bail plea of a man accused of raping a minor under IPC’s Section 376 as well as provisions of the Pocso Act. During the course of the hearing on January 16, after she was intimated as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the victim presented herself in court for the hearing and sought the appointment of a legal counsel. “Accordingly, the Secretary, Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSC) is directed to appoint an appropriate counsel to represent the prosecutrix in the present bail petition,” the High Court directed.

In the last hearing, the court had sent a query to the registrar to inform the court if there is any judgment or practice directions which requires the “impleadment of a victim/prosecutrix/informant as a respondent (even if anonymised) in bail applications or criminal appeals relating to sexual offences under the IPC and/or the POCSO Act”.

The court asked the registrar to answer the query considering that the “identity of the victim/prosecutrix is supposed to be protected and kept confidential in all such proceedings” while provisions of CrPC and practice directions dated September 24, 2019, issued by the Delhi High Court “only require that the victim/informant or any person authorized be heard at the time of hearing of a bail application for certain offences”.

The registrar during the hearing informed the court that “previously verbal directions were given by Hon’ble Court that the victim/complainant be arrayed in the Memo of Parties as respondent after hiding the identity of the victim”. He referred to a February 2022 order of the High Court in the Rakesh Bhatnagar vs State (Govt) of the NCT of Delhi to state that the “practice of requiring that the victim/prosecutrix/informant be impleaded as respondent in bail petitions and criminal appeals relating to sexual offences under the Indian Penal Code and/or the Pocso Act, is being implemented in compliance with the aforesaid directions”.