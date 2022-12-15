scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Rape suspect held after gunfight with Noida cops

The man, identified as Pramod Das, a native of Bihar, was on Wednesday booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Navi Mumbai police registered an FIR against a sub-inspector on charges of alleged rape. (File)

A rape suspect was arrested after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Noida on Thursday morning, a senior officer said.

The man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment after the encounter, is accused of raping a four-year-old girl, the officer said.

“A case was lodged at the Phase 2 Police Station on Wednesday. The suspect was at large. This morning, the police officials got a tip-off about the suspect’s possible movement near Sector 83 metro station,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

“When the suspect was surrounded by a police team, he tried to escape by opening gunfire at the team. A gunfight ensued and he got injured in retaliatory firing by the police after which he was held,” Khan said.

Police seized a country-made pistol and some ammunition from his possession and took him to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

After the encounter, he was booked under the Arms Act as well as under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), they added.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:39:38 am
