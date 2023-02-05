scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Rape survivor points to ‘negligence’ in investigation by Noida cop

Last month, the woman, a Ghaziabad resident, had alleged she was raped on the pretext of admission to an LLB course.

Noida policeThe SHO of the police station concerned said they have not received an official order yet. (Representational)
A woman who filed a rape case last month has alleged that the investigating officer was working in collusion with the accused and was forcing her to withdraw the case. A purported video of her allegations was shared on social media on Sunday, following which the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) ordered a change in the investigating officer and a handover of supervision of the case to the ACP of another circle.

Last month, the woman, a Ghaziabad resident, had alleged she was raped on the pretext of admission to an LLB course. She also alleged that the accused threatened her to kill if she spoke about the incident. Acting on the complaint, police had arrested the accused, Mahesh Singh (50), who was working as an assistant commissioner in the EPFO department in Delhi.

DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said: “A case was registered… in connection with the rape, in which immediate action was taken and the accused, Mahesh Singh, was arrested and sent to jail. A video of the woman alleging negligence in the investigation has surfaced through social media. The investigation of the case is being immediately transferred to another investigating officer. The supervision of the investigation is being handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of another circle.”

The SHO of the police station concerned said they have not received an official order yet. “I have come to know about this decision but have not yet received an official order. Only after this order, will we be able to share details about the new investigating officer,” said SHO Amit Kumar.

In the purported video, the woman alleged, “My IO… is not cooperating at all. She is working in collusion with the opposite party. I have a feeling that she is taking money from somewhere. She is pushing me to settle the case for money…”

She also claimed she raised the issue at the ACP and DCP level, but no one listened to her. “Now, ACP sir is saying there is nothing found in my medical report. But when my medical (examination) was done, everyone saw it (the findings)…,” she alleged.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 21:11 IST
