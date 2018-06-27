Rape probe: Court pulls up police

A city court pulled up the Delhi Police over the ongoing investigation in the rape case against self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj. (Representational Image) A city court pulled up the Delhi Police over the ongoing investigation in the rape case against self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj. (Representational Image)

A city court pulled up the Delhi Police over the ongoing investigation in the rape case against self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj, and said that the investigating officer (IO) has not been able to explain what efforts have been made to ensure that the accused does not abscond during the probe.

According to the court records, the IO stated that Daati Mahraj was called for questioning and he appears every time a notice is issued.

“However, upon being asked if the accused was found at the time of the search on the two addresses for which the search warrants were issued, the answer is negative. The IO has not been able to explain as to what efforts were made to ensure the presence and the fact that he will not abscond during the investigation,” CMM Pooja Talwar said.

