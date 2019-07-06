Rape of minor in Dwarka: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia meet victim’s family, announce Rs 10-lakh aid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Saturday visited Safdarjung Hospital to meet the six-year-old who was allegedly raped in Dwarka. Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh as aid to the family, and promised to provide a good lawyer for their assistance.

On being briefed by senior doctors, Kejriwal told reporters that the victim, the daughter of a labourer, was in stable condition and out of danger. He added that he will ensure action is taken against the accused, which would act a precedent for others.

A 24-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a minor in the national capital. The incident took place on Tuesday. The victim was reportedly found in the bushes.

CCTV footage from the area helped the police nab the accused. Investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)