Toggle Menu
Rape of minor in Dwarka: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia meet victim’s family, announce Rs 10-lakh aidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/rape-of-minor-in-dwarka-arvind-kejriwal-manish-sisodia-meet-victims-family-5818173/

Rape of minor in Dwarka: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia meet victim’s family, announce Rs 10-lakh aid

On being briefed by senior doctors, Kejriwal told reporters that the victim, the daughter of a labourer, was in stable condition and out of danger.

Rape of minor in Dwarka: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia meet victim's family
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Saturday visited Safdarjung Hospital to meet the six-year-old who was allegedly raped in Dwarka. Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh as aid to the family, and promised to provide a good lawyer for their assistance.

On being briefed by senior doctors, Kejriwal told reporters that the victim, the daughter of a labourer, was in stable condition and out of danger. He added that he will ensure action is taken against the accused, which would act a precedent for others.

A 24-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a minor in the national capital. The incident took place on Tuesday. The victim was reportedly found in the bushes.

CCTV footage from the area helped the police nab the accused. Investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan not linked with Bengali culture, used as pretexts to thrash people: Amartya Sen
2 Aligarh: Man beaten up for ‘reciting Bhagavad Gita’ at home, two held
3 SpiceJet plane removed, operations resume at Mumbai airport runway