Rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter: Online gambling led Rahul Meena, a graduate, rack up huge debt, say cops

Rohit Meena (23), who allegedly raped and murdered an IRS officer’s 22-year-old daughter in an upscale Southeast Delhi locality on Wednesday morning, came to Delhi about three years ago and started working as a construction worker in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

A graduate of the University of Rajasthan — he had studied History, Economics and Sociology through distance learning — Meena found it hard to land a decent job initially.

After doing odd jobs for a couple of years, and going back and forth from his hometown Rajgarh in Alwar to Delhi, Meena’s father allegedly paved the way for his entry to the IRS officer’s house as a domestic help 18 months ago.

“Meena’s father used to work as an employee at a government office in Rajasthan. While the IRS officer visited the office, Meena’s father allegedly requested him to give his son a job,” a senior officer said.

“He was eventually recruited by the IRS officer’s family. Now, armed with a regular salary, Meena started playing teen patti (a cards game) online. He soon started putting money on the games, and as per his claims, also won some cash,” the officer added.

According to the police, Meena believed online gambling would make him earn some quick money. “He dreamt of making it big and enjoying luxuries like owning cars and houses… His social media is full of videos where he has recorded himself posing with high-end cars parked in the area,” the officer said.

Meena, however, started losing money in the online game. “But he believed that his time would come if he kept at it long enough…. However, when the losses started piling up, he began buying stuff from local shops but did not pay up. He would insist that his employers would pay for the same. He would also ask for small loans from people in the neighbourhood and gamble with the money,” the officer said.

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Soon, police said, the teen patti addiction made Meena a tardy worker. His lack of interest in work, along with the regular calls they received from local shops seeking payment for pending bills, made the IRS officer’s family let Meena go about six weeks ago.

“But by now, Meena was under a debt of around Rs 7 lakh. He mortgaged his phone, and got Rs 10,000. He invested that as well in the game, and expected to win big and then pay back his dues. But he lost again,” the officer said.

Police said that following this, Meena decided to rob his former employers. “He knew they had a digital locker, in which they kept cash and which would open with the fingerprints of the family members. He also knew their daily schedule and that the parents left the key to the door in a shoe rack, so that the domestic helps could enter the house in the morning while they left for gym without disturbing their daughter,” the officer said.

Describing him as someone who sounded like a “sexual maniac”, officers said that Meena — who had raped a woman in Rajasthan on Tuesday itself — felt like “he had another opportunity” to do the same after the IRS officer’s daughter fell to the ground after he hit her. She became unconscious and he then allegedly raped her, they added. ­