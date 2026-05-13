Rape & murder of IRS officer’s daughter: ‘Accused waited for victim’s parents to step out before entering house’

“The CCTV evidence and disclosure statements show that the timing of the crime was between 6:30 am and 7:30 am. The probe and disclosure statement of Meena has now revealed that he waited for the IRS officer and his wife to leave for their morning walk before entering the house,” the source also said.

Twenty-three-year-old Rahul Meena, accused of killing the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Southeast Delhi last month, deliberately chose a time when the victim was alone. This is among a key detail investigators are treating as central to establishing his criminal intent, official sources said.

On April 22, the 22-year-old victim was allegedly strangled with a mobile phone charger at their home by Meena, a former domestic help, who is facing charges of rape and murder.

“As part of the probe, we have to establish whether there was criminal intent or a guilty mind. If someone waits outside a house and commits the crime when the victim is alone, it clearly shows there was an intention to kill,” a source said.