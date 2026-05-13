Rape & murder of IRS officer’s daughter: ‘Accused waited for victim’s parents to step out before entering house’

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Twenty-three-year-old Rahul Meena, accused of killing the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Southeast Delhi last month, deliberately chose a time when the victim was alone. This is among a key detail investigators are treating as central to establishing his criminal intent, official sources said.
On April 22, the 22-year-old victim was allegedly strangled with a mobile phone charger at their home by Meena, a former domestic help, who is facing charges of rape and murder.
“As part of the probe, we have to establish whether there was criminal intent or a guilty mind. If someone waits outside a house and commits the crime when the victim is alone, it clearly shows there was an intention to kill,” a source said.
“The CCTV evidence and disclosure statements show that the timing of the crime was between 6:30 am and 7:30 am. The probe and disclosure statement of Meena has now revealed that he waited for the IRS officer and his wife to leave for their morning walk before entering the house,” the source also said.
Sources further said that the murder investigation is in its final stages.
“We are aiming to file the chargesheet at the earliest. It may be filed within a week,” a source said.
Sources also said that the statements of other domestic workers living in the building have also been recorded. This, they said, was done to corroborate his addiction and mental state in the run-up to the crime.
“They have disclosed that he was addicted to online gaming. When he would win money, he would call women and spend it on them. We are also preparing a detailed report on his medical condition,” the source said.
Police sources earlier had said that the crime was driven primarily by financial distress due to losses incurred during online gambling sessions — with the situation escalating into a brutal assault inside the victim’s home.
According to investigators, the accused had a debt of around Rs 7 lakh due to his habit of gambling, and the deadline to repay the amount was nearing. In an attempt to arrange money, he first mortgaged his mobile phone and obtained Rs 10,000, which he subsequently lost during another gaming session. With the pressure mounting, he then decided to target the residence of the IRS officer.
Sources said that the forensic examination, which forms crucial scientific evidence to support the allegations of murder and rape, is in its final stage. “The key findings include blood clots found on Meena’s clothes as well as on the victim, along with fingerprints lifted from the doors and the charger allegedly used to strangle the victim. In addition, we are examining electronic evidence from the accused’s mobile phone, including call detail records,” a source added.
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