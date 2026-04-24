Rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter: Accused spent almost an hour at victim’s home before he left, say cops

The accused Rahul Meena seen walking towards the IRS officer’s house at 6.28 am. (right) In another footage, he is seen leaving the house with a backpack and a change of pants at 7.22 am. (Special Arrangement)

Rahul Meena, the man who allegedly raped and killed the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer’s in Southeast Delhi, was in the house of the victim for almost an hour, during which he first assaulted the woman, raped her, and then dragged her downstairs to open a locker, before strangling her with a cellphone charging cable, said police.

According to a senior police officer, Meena first made his way to a rooftop room where the 22-year-old, an IIT graduate who was preparing for the civil services exam, was studying.

“At 6:29 am, Meena entered a room on the terrace where the victim was studying. She screamed upon seeing him, and he tried to gag her mouth. When she resisted, he struck her with a table lamp and water bottle, knocking her unconscious before allegedly raping her,” sources said.