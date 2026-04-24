Rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter: Accused spent almost an hour at victim’s home before he left, say cops

According to a senior police officer, Meena first made his way to a rooftop room where the 22-year-old, an IIT graduate who was preparing for the civil services exam, was studying.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 02:33 AM IST
Rape-murder of IRS officer daughter, Rahul Meena, Online gambling, IRS officer daughter murder, Southeast Delhi murder case, Delhi crime news, mobile charger strangulation, house help involvement murder, Delhi Police investigation, Section 302 IPC Delhi, Southeast Delhi crime spots, CCTV footage criminal investigation, IRS officer family news.The accused Rahul Meena seen walking towards the IRS officer’s house at 6.28 am. (right) In another footage, he is seen leaving the house with a backpack and a change of pants at 7.22 am. (Special Arrangement)
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Rahul Meena, the man who allegedly raped and killed the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer’s in Southeast Delhi, was in the house of the victim for almost an hour, during which he first assaulted the woman, raped her, and then dragged her downstairs to open a locker, before strangling her with a cellphone charging cable, said police.

According to a senior police officer, Meena first made his way to a rooftop room where the 22-year-old, an IIT graduate who was preparing for the civil services exam, was studying.

“At 6:29 am, Meena entered a room on the terrace where the victim was studying. She screamed upon seeing him, and he tried to gag her mouth. When she resisted, he struck her with a table lamp and water bottle, knocking her unconscious before allegedly raping her,” sources said.

He then allegedly strangled her with a cellphone charging cable.

Also Read | Rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter: Online gambling led Rahul Meena, a graduate, rack up huge debt, say cops

Meena then dragged her by the hair down a flight of stairs to another room on the third floor where a locker was kept, and tried to open the biometric lock using her fingerprint, but it did not open, said sources.

“He then opened the digital locker with the help of a screwdriver. Prima facie, CCTV cameras were installed inside the house, but they were not functioning,” sources said.

Sources said, Meena proceeded to steal Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the locker, and changed his blood-stained clothes, taking some clothes from the 22-year-old’s brother’s almirah. He also took the victim’s iPhone, and fled through the building’s front gate with a backpack.

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CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts put his exit at 7.20 am, about 50 minutes after he entered the house, said sources.

 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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