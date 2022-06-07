Rape, death threats: Delhi Police provide security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Days after a case was registered against unknown persons for allegedly sending death and rape threats to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Delhi Police provided security cover for Sharma and her family.

Sources said Sharma had called the police on several occasions in the last week alleging that she and her family were being harassed over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate last month. The Delhi Police registered a case and also sent a notice to Twitter to join the investigation and help the police.

On May 27, Nupur Sharma filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police alleging she was receiving death threats and there was “targeted hatred” towards her, the police said. An FIR was lodged the next day with the Special Cell under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

During the investigation, Sharma filed another complaint alleging that a group of people was promoting enmity/hatred on social media over the incident. “After examining the said complaint, IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) was added to the case. We have sent notices to Twitter and are waiting for their response,” said an officer.

After a video of her comments on the Prophet went viral, the Mumbai police and Hyderabad police booked Nupur Sharma for inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party over their controversial comments.